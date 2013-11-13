Big plans means big bucks for FirstEnergy Stadium

Big plans and a big price tag to renovate FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns.

Even non die-hard Browns fans are asking who will foot the bill?

The Cleveland Browns have developed a two year plan to modernize the stadium. It'll cost an estimated $120-million. Details of the financing plan are still being discussed.

Changes will include new state-of-the-art scoreboards at both ends of the stadium, better audio and improved entrances into the stadium.

John and Amanda Strauser have been Browns season ticket holders since 2008 and they are excited about the changes.

"It looks awesome," said Amanda Strauser. "I mean we like to be modern. We like the new thought of it."

But the Strausers sit in section 321, just a few rows from the top, and they're almost sure they will have to relocate to new seats when the new, larger scoreboards are put in.

Amanda said she doesn't want to move away from her friends who sit nearby on game days.

"The group that we are with they are amazing," she said. "I just came in two years ago and they brought me in like I was part of the family, part of the group."

Her husband, John, has concerns about an increase in ticket prices.

"Right now, it's pretty affordable for our seats, John Strauser said. "If we get relocated to a lower section, it's probably going to be a lot more. So I'm also worried about that aspect as well."

The Strausers just got married in September and purchased a home. They said they expect the changes at the stadium to eventually cost them more.

"That's a lot to take in with raising a family, house and all that stuff," John said.

