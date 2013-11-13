Ohio child killer's execution date reset for July 2, 2014

An Ohio death row inmate's behind bars campaign to donate his organs before he's executed has been denied.

Wednesday Gov. John R. Kasich granted Ronald Phillips' request for a temporary stay of execution so that medical experts can assess whether or not Phillips' non-vital organs or tissues can be donated to his mother or possibly others.

His execution has been rescheduled for July 2, 2014.

"Ronald Phillips committed a heinous crime for which he will face the death penalty. I realize this is a bit of uncharted territory for Ohio, but if another life can be saved by his willingness to donate his organs and tissues then we should allow for that to happen."

Phillips was originally scheduled to be executed tomorrow, Thurs., Nov. 14 at Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville for the 1993 murder of Sheila Marie Evans.

If he is found to be a viable donor to his mother or possibly others awaiting transplants of non-vital organs, such as kidneys, the procedures would be performed and then he would be returned to death row to await his new execution date.

