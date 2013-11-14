Brunswick Body, Stadium Repairs, Pre-Teen solicited, and Healthcare Numbers

Good Thursday morning Northeast Ohio

We start the morning with a disturbing find in Brunswick, a woman's body found dead in her car. Brunswick Police haven't said if it is foul play just yet, but they do know it was no accident. Reporter Laura DeMaria is live in Brunswick with the latest details, as friends react to her death.

And First Energy Stadium may be getting some new updates, including gigantic TV screens, more seats, and $120 million dollars in repairs and updates. Reporter Shannon Davidson is live at First Energy Stadium as we go over the proposed changes-and who could be paying for it.

A local man offers an 11-year-old girl to have sex with him, for money, at an east Cleveland Rec Center. Reporter Ed Gallek tells her story, only on 19 Action News.

The latest statistics are out on people signing up for Government Healthcare, and it is far lower than expected. In Ohio, even lower. The House plans to vote tomorrow on a Republican bill that will allow people to keep their insurance, even if it doesn't meet ACA standards. Reporter Susan McGinnis brings us the numbers live from Washington.

