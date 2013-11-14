Two Home fire in Canton - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Fire Officials in Canton are saying they are fighting a two-house fire on the 600 Block of Arlington SW. 

One of the homes is fully involved and collapsing, and the fire has spread to another home. 

The fire started around 3:30 a.m.

It is unknown if there are any injures at this time. 

We will be updating as the details arrive. 

