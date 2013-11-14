President Obama visits Cleveland's ArcelorMittal - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

President Obama visits Cleveland's ArcelorMittal

President Obama traveled to ArcelorMittal in Cleveland Thursday afternoon to deliver remarks on the economy and manufacturing in America.

This is the President's first trip to Cleveland since his re-election.

The event was not open to the public.

