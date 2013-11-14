12-year-old found safe in Shaker Heights

The 12-year-old who went missing Wednesday afternoon has been found safe.

Tayveon Bonner was last seen in the Shaker Heights area, near Lee and Chagrin roads, wearing a black jogging suit. He has been missing since 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Bonner is described as a black male, 4'10" and weighing 75 lbs.

His father says that Tayveon has mental health issues.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should contact the Shaker Heights Police Department at (216)295-1220.