This Holiday Season, University Circle will be combining two of their most popular events; the Rink at Wade Oval and the Holiday CircleFest to create one festive holiday celebration - Wade Oval Winter.

The Rink at Wade Oval opens on November 29th, and the hours are Fridays from noon to 9 p.m., Saturdays, noon to 7 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 5 p.m. Skating is FREE to the public, and if you need skates, you can rent them for $3 dollars.

There will also be skating on Wednesday nights in December along with live music. For a full list of activities at the Rink, visit University Circle's website.

Then, on Sunday, December 8, join in the 20th Annual Holiday CircleFest, from 1-7 p.m. The Rink will be open, and there will be carriage rides, ice carving, and more family friendly activities, all free.

For a full list of events and activities, visit the CircleFest website.

Also, University Circle has teamed up with Toys for Tots. Feel free to bring a new, unwrapped toy to CircleFest, or any of the drop off locations by December 18.