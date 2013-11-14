Driver robbed while stopped at stop sign in Cuyahoga Falls

A driver was robbed while stopped at a stop sign in Cuyahoga Falls on Wednesday evening.

It happened just before 7 p.m. in the area of 10th Street and Jefferson Avenue.

A 23-year-old woman was in her car, alone, stopped at a stop sign, when two men stopped in a small, silver two door car behind hers. The suspects exited their vehicle and entered the victim's vehicle, striking the victim in the head. They then took her purse and attempted to steal her car key.

The victim did not have any visible sign of injury and declined medical treatment.

The suspects then fled the area in their car in an unknown direction.

Both suspects were in their 20's. One was a wearing a red hat baseball hat backwards and a black hoodie. The second suspect was described as having very short hair and wearing a blue jacket. Both suspects were wearing blue jeans.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-971-8334.

