Man in vets charity fraud case found guilty

Guilty verdict for a once elusive fugitive accused of stealing millions of dollars earmarked to aid U.S. veterans.

After three hours of deliberation, jurors reached a verdict late Wednesday afternoon. The verdict was read Thursday morning.

John Donald Cody, a.k.a. Bobby Thompson, bilked $3M from Ohioans through a bogus charity under the guise of helping Navy veterans.

He was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, identity theft, fraud and money laundering.

Cody was on the run for more than two years in which he assumed numerous fictitious names and was known to alter his appearance.

On April 30, 2012, he was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Portland, Ore., and brought back to Ohio to face charges. At the time of arrest, authorities also seized nearly $1 million that Cody had locked in a storage locker.

Cody had also been wanted by the Internal Revenue Service and U.S. Marshals since 1987 for numerous fraudulent charges.

Cody will be sentenced on December 16. He faces up to 66 years in prison.

