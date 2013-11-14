Man in vets charity fraud case found guilty

News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.

Get emails and text alerts for breaking news, severe weather and more.

Get emails and text alerts for breaking news, severe weather and more.

A mystery man who got busted in Oregon then extradited back to Cleveland faced a judge Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to several charges including fraud, theft, and corruption.

Late Monday night, the United States Marshals Service captured one of Americas Most Wanted and elusive fugitives who is accused of stealing millions of dollars that had been donated for the sole purpose

Monday, U.S. Marshals, with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, positively identified "Bobby Thompson" as cold case fugitive John Donald Cody.

Jury selection began Monday morning in the trial for John Donald Cody, also known as "Bobby Thompson".

Jury selection began Monday morning in the trial for John Donald Cody, also known as "Bobby Thompson".

Trial is underway for a once elusive fugitive accused of stealing millions of dollars earmarked to aid U.S. veterans.

Trial is set to begin for a once elusive fugitive accused of stealing millions of dollars earmarked to aid U.S. veterans. John Donald Cody, a.k.a Bobby Thompson, he is accused of bilking more than $1M

Trial begins for man accused of stealing millions from veterans through fake charity

Trial begins for man accused of stealing millions from veterans through fake charity

Guilty verdict for a once elusive fugitive accused of stealing millions of dollars earmarked to aid U.S. veterans.

After three hours of deliberation, jurors reached a verdict late Wednesday afternoon. The verdict was read Thursday morning.

John Donald Cody, a.k.a. Bobby Thompson, bilked $3M from Ohioans through a bogus charity under the guise of helping Navy veterans.

He was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, identity theft, fraud and money laundering.

Cody was on the run for more than two years in which he assumed numerous fictitious names and was known to alter his appearance.

On April 30, 2012, he was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Portland, Ore., and brought back to Ohio to face charges. At the time of arrest, authorities also seized nearly $1 million that Cody had locked in a storage locker.

Cody had also been wanted by the Internal Revenue Service and U.S. Marshals since 1987 for numerous fraudulent charges.

Cody will be sentenced on December 16. He faces up to 66 years in prison.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.