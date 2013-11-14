Suspect in custody in Brunswick homicide investigation

An investigation into a suspicious death is underway after a person was reported missing.

The Medical Examiner has positively identified the body found in Brunswick on Tuesday.

Crime scene investigators spent Wednesday at the house of Mary Tench searching for clues in her mysterious death. At this early stage in the investigation an accident has been ruled out.

Brunswick police tell 19 Action News a suspect is in custody in connection to the homicide investigation of 55-year-old Mary Tench.

The 27-year-old suspect has since been turned over to the custody of the Strongsville police on an unrelated criminal investigation.

Tench, 55, was reported missing on November 12. Her body was located in her vehicle in the Industrial Parkway area the same day.

According to the Medina County Coroner, Tench was beaten to death.

Brunswick Police Officers spent much of Wednesday taking pictures and investigating at Tench's home on Camden Lane.

Neighbors tell 19 Action News they are shocked by the murder, saying Tench was a wonderful, kind person.

Anyone with information can contact the Brunswick Police Department at 330-225-9111. An investigation is underway.

