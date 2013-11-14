Suspect in custody in Brunswick homicide investigation - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Suspect in custody in Brunswick homicide investigation

Investigation in Brunswick Investigation in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, OH (WOIO) -

Brunswick police tell 19 Action News a suspect is in custody in connection to the homicide investigation of 55-year-old Mary Tench.

The 27-year-old suspect has since been turned over to the custody of the Strongsville police on an unrelated criminal investigation.

Tench, 55, was reported missing on November 12. Her body was located in her vehicle in the Industrial Parkway area the same day. 

According to the Medina County Coroner, Tench was beaten to death.

Brunswick Police Officers spent much of Wednesday taking pictures and investigating at Tench's home on Camden Lane.

Neighbors tell 19 Action News they are shocked by the murder, saying Tench was a wonderful, kind person.

Anyone with information can contact the Brunswick Police Department at 330-225-9111. An investigation is underway.

Like 19 Action News on Facebook for the latest news, weather, sports and giveaways.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly