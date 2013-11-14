Lockheed Martin to close Akron facility, hundreds of jobs lost

Lockheed Martin announced on Thursday that it will close and consolidate several of its U.S. facilities and reduce its workforce by thousands of positions as part of efforts to streamline.

The corporation plans to close operations in Akron, as well as operations in Newtown, Pa., Goodyear, Ariz. and Horizon City, Texas. Four buildings on its Sunnyvale, California campus will also close. The facility closures will result in the elimination of 2,000 positions nationwide.

With the exception of the Akron Air Dock, operations in Akron are planned to close by early 2015. The site employs approximately 600 employees and 500 positions will be impacted.

As part of the consolidation, all program work and some employees will transition to other Lockheed Martin facilities, creating operational efficiencies and reducing costs.

Statement of Mayor Don Plusquellic

My first thought this morning was sadness for the over 500 people and their families that will be impacted by Lockheed Martin's decision to close operations in Akron. My office will work with the County to make sure that those impacted are getting all the resources and information they need during this trying time. And, I am angry that our citizens are being affected by the irresponsible conduct of certain legislators in Washington, who cannot see that their inability to govern has very real consequences for our people, and so many others around the country.

Lockheed Martin's announcement today is not a reflection on our City, County, Region, or State, but rather an unfortunate sign of the politics and consequences of the political games played in D.C., and a direct result of the Federal Budget Sequestration. This is about what is happening in Washington with the irresponsible Tea Party legislators who think their game-playing has no consequences.

This was never an issue about competition; never about what Akron can offer versus what another location can offer. The City, the County, the State of Ohio, and the Akron Chamber… we have all done everything possible to make sure Lockheed is on solid ground in Akron. We worked diligently with Lockheed, not just in the past month since it was announced they may shut down, but for many, many years. And, we have consistently and repeatedly extended to Lockheed every possible measure of support that we can. In fact, Lockheed's Akron facility was planning an expansion and was in the process of hiring when recent rumors of its closing started popping up.

I know this is little comfort to the 500 families affected and it does not compensate for the loss, but if the closure happens, we will work to make sure these industrial and manufacturing sites are put to the best use possible with viable companies that will provide job opportunities for our residents.

