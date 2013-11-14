Lockheed Martin Leaving Akron, Sunny and Warmer, Hard Rock Rocksino Job Fair

Lockheed Martin announced on Thursday that it will close and consolidate several of its U.S. facilities and reduce its workforce by thousands of positions as part of efforts to streamline. The corporation plans to close operations in Akron, as well as operations in Newtown, Pa., Goodyear, Ariz. and Horizon City, Texas. Four buildings on its Sunnyvale, California campus will also close. The facility closures will result in the elimination of 2,000 positions nationwide.With the exception of the Akron Air Dock, operations in Akron are planned to close by early 2015. The site employs approximately 600 employees and 500 positions will be impacted. THURSDAY: SUNSHINE! Warmer & Breezy. High: 48 THURSDAY NIGHT: Mild Cool and Clear. LOW: 35 FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High: 54

The Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park is holding an "Open Mic Audition," a unique, one-time only employment opportunity, for 325 individuals with experience in the food and beverage industry to immediately join its team of rockers. Those hired would work at one of four dining locations at the Rocksino: Kosar's Wood Fire Grill, Hard Rock Cafe, Fresh Harvest, or Constant Grind. The job fair is Saturday, November 16, 2013 - 10:00 a.m. - until all jobs are filled! Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park is located at 10705 Northfield Road, Northfield. Superstar positions being hired include bartenders, servers, cooks, prep cooks, hosts/hostess, cashiers, dishwashers, stewards, bussers and bar backs. Individuals must first apply online at Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park careers.

