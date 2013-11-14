No jail for Westlake dentist who prescribed drugs for sex, cash and drugs

A Westlake dentist accused of prescribing drugs in exchange for money, cocaine and sex was sentenced to probation during his sentencing on Thursday morning.

Between March 10, 2011, and October 28, 2012, Dr. Corey Schmidt, 43, illegally wrote prescriptions for drugs, including oxycodone and hydrocodone, and sex.

He was fired from a dental practice, but continued to prescribe drugs illegally. He came to court already on probation in Lorain County and faced seven years in prison.

He got lucky, Judge Peter Corrigan listened to his plea for mercy.

"I have seen what my actions have done they have torn my life apart," Dr. Schmidt said. "My family and I have suffered, it has crushed me to see my family so negatively affected."

Corrigan gave the Dr. Schmidt five years of probation, and acknowledged he is gave Schmidt a break.

If he stumbles in recovery, it's off to the penitentiary.

