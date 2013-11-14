Cleveland begins parking app pilot program

Cleveland's Division of Parking Facilities will pilot two new parking meter systems in selected downtown locations for 90 days each. The City will evaluate the effectiveness of each system in making downtown

On Thursday, the City of Cleveland's Division of Parking Facilities announced that they will begin a 90-day pilot of the Parker app.

Sensors manufactured by Parker, Inc. will be installed in front of 100 existing parking meters on Prospect Avenue between East 4th and East 9th Streets.

The sensors will transmit the availability of open parking spaces to motorists via Streetline by Parker, Inc., a free smart phone app.

The system is expected to reduce traffic congestion, increase parking turnover and give the City historical and real-time parking data.

