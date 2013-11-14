Still no arrests in Family Dollar shooting despite hefty reward

A 22-year-old man was shot during an armed robbery at the Family Dollar in Cleveland. It happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday at the store on Ridge Road. Family Dollar would like to pledge up to an additional $5,000 on top of $2,000 CrimeStoppers reward on information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

A 22-year-old man was shot during an armed robbery at the Family Dollar in Cleveland. It happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday at the store on Ridge Road.

The 22-year-old man who was shot while working at the Family Dollar store on Ridge Road in Cleveland on Sunday evening is in critical, but stable condition at Metro.

According to his father, he is going in for a second surgery on Thursday.

Officers say the victim was the cashier when the suspect threw down a clear plastic bag on the counter and demanded money. The victim was then shot in the abdomen.

Another employee came running from the back of the store, saw the victim lying on the ground and applied pressure to his stomach until EMS arrived.

The shooter remains on the loose.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s, 6', 160 pounds, wearing a black jacket with gray

hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

Family Dollar would like to pledge up to an additional $5,000 on top of $2,000 CrimeStoppers reward on information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking that anyone with information to contact the Second District Detective Bureau at 216-623-5218. Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers by calling 216-252-7463 or Text messaging to Text TIP657 plus your message to Crimes (274637).



Like 19 Action News on Facebook for the latest news, weather, sports and giveaways.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.