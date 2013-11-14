Police narrow down SUV in fatal hit and run that killed child - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Police narrow down SUV in fatal hit and run that killed little boy

Israel Thorton (Source: Family)
Suspect vehicle (Source: Cleveland Police)
Suspect vehicle (Source: Cleveland Police) Suspect vehicle (Source: Cleveland Police)

New developments in the search for a hit and run driver that killed a young Cleveland boy.

Based on certain details on the SUV observed in surveillance videos, the Accident Investigation Unit is currently focusing the investigation on a light colored, mid-size SUV with no sunroof and no luggage rack.

Specifically, investigators believe the wanted vehicle may be either a Dodge Journey, Kia Sorrento, Jeep Laredo 4x4 or similar.

5-year-old Israel Thorton was struck at West 37th & Denison by a light-colored SUV as he waited for his school bus with an older cousin on October 25. The child was rushed to Metro, where he passed away.

After hitting little Israel, the driver continued eastbound on Denison. Police believe the suspect vehicle may have damage to the grill or front end. License plate is unknown. The vehicle was caught by a security camera from a passing school bus.

Israel's parents tell 19 Action News their son loved his church and his school, and say their son wanted to be a Buckeye and a doctor when he grew up. They are urging the hit and run driver to please come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Second District at 216-623-5200 or the Hit Skip Unit at 216-623-5191. Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers by calling 216-252-7463 or via text message: text TIP657 plus your message to Crimes (274637).

