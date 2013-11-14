Police narrow down SUV in fatal hit and run that killed little boy

Cleveland Police and detectives are seeking the public's help in finding the driver and vehicle involved a hit-and-run that killed a little boy Friday morning. Authorities urge everyone to keep their eyes open for a light colored SUV or caravan that they say may have damage to the grill or below.

The family of Israel Thornton, the 5-year-old killed in a hit-skip incident on Friday, October 25, will hold a vigil at West 37 th and Denison, the place where he was fatally hit.

Cleveland police are still looking for the hit and run driver who fatally struck a little boy on Cleveland's west side on Friday. Israel Thorton was struck at West 37th & Denison by a light-colored SUV or caravan as he and his mother were on their way to his school.

BREAKING: New pictures of vehicle involved in deadly hit, skip death of 5-year-old

The parents of a child killed in a hit-skip accident speaking out Monday and asking for your help. They just want closure in the death of their 5-year-old son.

Israel Thornton's mother, Leah Simmons, says she doesn't hate the person who hit and killed her son. She calls it an accident and she wants that person to turn themselves in. Isreal was killed Friday

On Saturday morning, November 2, a concert will be held at Second Calvary Baptist Church to celebrate the life of 5-year-old Israel Thorton. The celebration is open to the public.

The family of the little boy killed by a hit and run driver on Cleveland's west side last week is planning to celebrate his life.

Family of little boy killed in hit and run prepare to celebrate his life

The family of Israel Thornton is preparing for a final goodbye this weekend and they've come up with one final tribute for the little boy who was so full of life.

THE PERSON WHO STRUCK AND KILLED ISRAEL THORNTON AND DROVE OFF HAS NOT BEEN CAUGHT YET. MEANTIME, HIS FAMILY I Keiyana Simmons - Israel's Aunt 2:07-2:18 "People have been sending food and cards. The

You could say some specially printed t-shirts at a local shop were made through a labor of love. They are for the family of Israel Thornton, the five year old boy recently killed in a hit and run incident.

The Second Calvary Baptist Church was busting at the seams with people pledging to hold up 5-year-old Israel Thornton's family in the face of unthinkable grief.

New developments in the search for a hit and run driver that killed a young Cleveland boy.

Based on certain details on the SUV observed in surveillance videos, the Accident Investigation Unit is currently focusing the investigation on a light colored, mid-size SUV with no sunroof and no luggage rack.

Specifically, investigators believe the wanted vehicle may be either a Dodge Journey, Kia Sorrento, Jeep Laredo 4x4 or similar.

5-year-old Israel Thorton was struck at West 37th & Denison by a light-colored SUV as he waited for his school bus with an older cousin on October 25. The child was rushed to Metro, where he passed away.

After hitting little Israel, the driver continued eastbound on Denison. Police believe the suspect vehicle may have damage to the grill or front end. License plate is unknown. The vehicle was caught by a security camera from a passing school bus.

Israel's parents tell 19 Action News their son loved his church and his school, and say their son wanted to be a Buckeye and a doctor when he grew up. They are urging the hit and run driver to please come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Second District at 216-623-5200 or the Hit Skip Unit at 216-623-5191. Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers by calling 216-252-7463 or via text message: text TIP657 plus your message to Crimes (274637).

