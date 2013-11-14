Cleveland Metroparks Zoo orangutan now in Phoenix

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo's African Elephant Crossing is now alive with the pitter patter of really teeny tiny feet! The Zoo's resident meerkat mom recently gave birth to several kits.

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo's African Elephant Crossing is now alive with the pitter patter of really teeny tiny feet! The Zoo's resident meerkat mom recently gave birth to several kits.The kits are estimated

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomed the birth of three baby capybaras in The RainForest Friday night.

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomed the birth of three baby capybaras in The RainForest Friday night.

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo's seven-year-old Bornean orangutan, Daniel, has arrived safely at the Phoenix Zoo.

Daniel flew to Arizona accompanied by one of his longtime keepers who will stay several days to help him acclimate to his new home.





He will join a troop of three orangutans in Phoenix including one adult male, an adult female and their offspring, 7-year old Kasih.





The transfer to the Phoenix Zoo was recommended by the Orangutan Species Survival Plan of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.





Species Survival Plans are cooperative breeding and management groups for endangered or threatened species including black rhinos, African elephants, lowland gorillas and Amur tigers.





"We have enjoyed watching Daniel grow up here in The RainForest over the last seven years," said Executive Zoo Director Chris Kuhar. "But we know he's going to an excellent orangutan facility in Phoenix to begin the next phase of his life as a companion for Kasih."





Daniel was born at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo in April, 2006 to father Tiram and mother Kayla.





He is one of three orangutan babies born in Cleveland since The RainForest opened in 1992. Tiram and Kayla remain on exhibit in The RainForest along with two other adult female orangutans, Kera Wak and Kitra.





Bornean orangutans (Pongo pygmaeus pygmaeus) are endangered and found in primary forests of Borneo.





Adult males can grow up to 5.5 feet and can weigh up to 317 pounds. Their legs are relatively short and weak, while their arms are powerful with a spread of approximately 8.25 feet.



