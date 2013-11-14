FBI says they have id'd John Doe sex offender

FBI Agents announced Thursday they believe they have identified a John Doe sex offender.

The man's pictures were released Wednesday in an effort to generate some leads. Tips from the publicity campaign have led to the identification and location of the suspect.





FBI Agents say the man was photographed while engaging in sexually explicit activities with a child. These were first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in April of 2013.





As of this time, no arrest warrants have been issued or served.





The FBI does say the sex offender was located in the Midwest region of the United States. No further information will be released at this time.

