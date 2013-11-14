Turkey donations needed to feed 18,000 on Thanksgiving

The St. Augustine Hunger Center in Cleveland's near south side Tremont neighborhood is continuing its tradition of feeding those in need on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28, 2013.

More than 18,000 persons will be served on the St. Augustine grounds, at four shelters downtown, on the East-side, and in Lorain County; while 2,500 will have the Thanksgiving dinner delivered to them because they are homebound.

Volunteers will pack, serve, and deliver the Thanksgiving meals, but donations of turkeys, or funds to purchase more turkeys, are being sought in hopes that enough can be raised to serve everyone in need on Thanksgiving and also to continue daily meals through the winter season.

The Hunger Center also is reaching out to those who need food and is asking them to contact St. Augustine so they can be served. They can call 216-781-5530.

Donations can be made through the secure web site at: www.staugustine-west14.org or send them to:

St. Augustine Church

2486 West 14th St.

Cleveland, Ohio 44113

Like 19 Action News on Facebook for the latest news, weather, sports and giveaways.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.