Cleveland police seek unarmed robber who held up US Bank

The FBI is looking for a suspect after a bank was robbed in Cleveland Thursday.

Police say the robbery took place at the US Bank, 1958 W. 25th Street.

According to police around 9:15 a.m., an unknown black male described as approximately 5'7", 150 pounds, with a thin mustache, wearing black framed glasses, black gloves, a black "beanie" style cap, and a dark colored hooded sweatshirt entered the bank and presented a demand note to the teller.

The teller placed an undetermined amount of cash in his hands before the suspect fled.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information regarding this bank robbery, please contact the Cleveland Division of Police, Second District, at 216-623-5100 or the Cleveland FBI office at 216-522-1400.

