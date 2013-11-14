Police: Investigation launched after attempted kidnapping

Police launched an investigation in Cleveland after an unknown suspect allegedly attempted to kidnap a 16-year-old girl in the area of East 71 and Linwood.

Cops say the attempted kidnapping/robbery occurred on Wednesday, November 13, 2013 at approximately 12:10 p.m.

According to police the teen reported that she was walking down the street when she notice someone walking behind her. She reported that the male then began pulling on her backpack and grabbing her. She reports she hit him in the head with her book bag and then ran home.

The suspect is described as a 30 year old black male, 5'9" tall, medium build, hazel eyes, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers.

Like 19 Action News on Facebook for the latest news, weather, sports and giveaways.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.