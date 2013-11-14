Wheelchair thieves have a change of heart

A wheelchair stolen on Saturday miraculously returned on Thursday.

Barbara Gibson told 19 Action News that Fourth District officers called her and said that someone anonymously dropped off her son's wheelchair at the station.

Ms. Gibson says she picked the chair and it's definitely his. She says its a little rickety and because she's not sure if it's still safe -- she is not putting her son in it at this time.

Her son Stephen, who suffers from cerebral palsy, can walk short distances, but needs his wheelchair all day at school and to ride his special school bus.

Last weekend, someone broke into their garage and stole the wheelchair right out of the family's mini van.

