Monsters top Marlies

Cleveland - Three unanswered goals and a perfect penalty kill lifted theLake Erie Monsters (7-6-0-0) to a 3-1 win over the Toronto Marlies (6-6-1-0)Thursday night at Quicken Loans Arena. Calvin Pickard stopped 28 shotsand Paul Carey picked up a goal and an assist in the Monsters victory; theirsecond straight win. The game marks the start of three games in threenights for the Monsters, who will play in Hamilton Friday night beforereturning to Quicken Loans Arena to host the Bulldogs on Saturday.

After a scoreless first period, Josh Leivo opened thescoring for the Marlies at 11:16 of the second period when he completed apassing play with a shot from the top of the goal crease. The Torontolead lasted less than five minutes, as Bryan Lerg tied the game at 15:57 of thesecond period. Lerg picked up a loose puck and backhanded a shottop-shelf to tie the game at 1-1 with his team-leading eighth goal of theseason, assisted by Tyson Barrie and Mark Olver.

The Monsters notched the eventual game-winning tally on thepower play at 7:41 of the third period when Paul Carey tipped an Olver pointshot past Toronto goalie Drew MacIntyre. Joey Hishon also assisted on thegoal that gave the Monsters a 2-1 lead.

Gabe Beaupre added an insurance marker on a slap shot fromthe high slot that beat MacIntyre top-corner at 18:24 of the thirdperiod. Paul Carey connected with Beaupre on a pass from the left circle,earning him an assist on the play.

Pickard is 5-4-0 after stopping 28 of 29 shots in thewin. MacIntyre is 6-4-0 after stopping 24 of 27 shots in the loss.

The Monsters and Hamilton meet Friday night at 7:30 PM; agame that airs live on AM 1220 WHKW.

NOTES: The Monsters were 5-5 on the penalty kill, and 2-2 onthe power play… The Monsters now have 14 power play goals in 13 games thisseason… With a goal and an assist, Carey has a goal and five assists over hislast five games… Olver has a goal and seven assists over his last five gamesafter a two-assist game Thursday… Stefan Elliott led the way for the Monsterswith five shots on goal in the win… The Monsters are now 1-1-0-0 againstToronto this season, and will meet the Marlies six more times on the campaign…The Monsters are 4-2-0-0 over their last six games.