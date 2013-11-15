Missing 91-year-old Cleveland man with dementia found

A missing 91-year-old Cleveland man with dementia has been found in Boardman, Ohio.

Alexander Englebe, 91, was last seen on Thursday on Eldamere Avenue on Cleveland's east side.

He was found safe by Boardman police early Friday morning.

