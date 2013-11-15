Grand opening celebration for the Ronald McDonald House of Cleveland

The Ronald McDonald House of Cleveland cut the ribbon and celebrated the grand opening of their expansion and renovation project late Friday morning.

The new wing adds an additional 20,000 square feet on four floors, including 18 new guest rooms, a larger kitchen facility, an extended recreation room for families to gather and an expanded conference center available for community meetings. The renovations to the existing space upgraded all 37 original guest rooms, along with indoor and outdoor common areas, giving the entire House a fresh look.

The demand for service at RMH has grown significantly in recent years as a result of the increase in pediatric services offered at area medical centers. During the past four years, RMH has experienced unprecedented occupancy rates. Last year over 1,500 families were turned away due to lack of available rooms. With the addition of 18 new guest rooms, the House will be able to welcome 55 families each night, keeping them in close proximity to the hospitals while their sick child receives medical care.

Serving families since 1979, the Ronald McDonald House of Cleveland offers a comfortable home-away-from-home near the hospital for families of pediatric patients. The House preserves a sense of normalcy with home-cooked meals, comfortable beds and recreational activities for the whole family to enjoy. RMH also offers Family Room programs in four area hospitals and a web-based program, Redtreehouse.org, which links families with resources that can help them in their journey. Last year, RMH provided support and services to over 81,000 individuals who were dealing with their child's illness or injury.

