Amid community outcry, Cleveland Planning Commission says no to proposed McDonald's

Amid an outcry of community concern, Cleveland Planning Commission voted down plans for a proposed McDonald's at Fulton Road and Lorain Avenue.

Councilman Joe Cimperman and dozens of Ohio City residents attended a Friday morning meeting to voice their concern of the safety and quality of life issues that would arise if the proposed double-lane McDonald's opened at this location.

City officials ultimately agreed, and voted down the proposal, saying there was no reason to add more congestion in an already congested intersection.

