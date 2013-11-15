HIT & RUN: Man struck by utility truck on Cleveland's west side

A man was struck by a utility truck on the city's west side on Friday morning.

It happened just after 9 a.m. at West 98th and Lorain in Cleveland.

The truck driver fled the scene following the accident.

19 Action News has learned the man's injuries are not life-threatening.

An investigation is underway.

