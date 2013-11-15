Man questioned in Brunswick homicide arraigned on unrelated robb - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Man questioned in Brunswick homicide arraigned on unrelated robbery charges

BEREA, OH (WOIO) -

The 27-year-old Brunswick man questioned in connection to the homicide investigation of his mother appeared before a judge Friday morning on unrelated charges.

James Tench is accused of robbing a Strongsville restaurant at gunpoint last month.

Tench pleaded not guilty and bond was set at $2M.

Tench's 55-year-old mother, Mary, was found beaten to death in her car earlier this week. Brunswick police say they are still investigating and no charges have been filed yet.

