Man questioned in Brunswick homicide arraigned on unrelated robbery charges

The Medical Examiner has positively identified the body found in Brunswick on Tuesday.

An investigation into a suspicious death is underway after a person was reported missing.

Crime scene investigators spent Wednesday at the house of Mary Tench searching for clues in her mysterious death. At this early stage in the investigation an accident has been ruled out.

The 27-year-old suspect has since been turned over to the custody of the Strongsville police on an unrelated criminal investigation.

Brunswick police tell 19 Action News a suspect is in custody in connection to the homicide investigation of 55-year-old Mary Tench.

The death of a 55-year-old woman in Brunswick has been ruled a homicide. Mary Tench, 55, was reported missing on November 12. Her body was located in her vehicle in the Industrial Parkway area the same day.

The 27-year-old Brunswick man questioned in connection to the homicide investigation of his mother appeared before a judge Friday morning on unrelated charges.

James Tench is accused of robbing a Strongsville restaurant at gunpoint last month.

Tench pleaded not guilty and bond was set at $2M.

Tench's 55-year-old mother, Mary, was found beaten to death in her car earlier this week. Brunswick police say they are still investigating and no charges have been filed yet.

