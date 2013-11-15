Device found near Cleveland school rendered safe

The Cleveland Bomb Squad was called to the city's east side after a suspicious device was found near a school.

It happened just after 9:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Parklawn and Lakeview near the Virtual Schoolhouse.

Just after 11 a.m., the device was rendered safe by the bomb squad. They are now working to determine what the device is.

