Statewide: Concealed carry permits up in 2013

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine released concealed carry license statistics for the third quarter of 2013 reporting 32,618 concealed carry licenses were issued.

Numbers reported to the Attorney General's Office from county sheriffs in Ohio state that in the third quarter of 2013 (July 1 through September 30), 18,705 new licenses and 13,913 renewal licenses were issued, for a total of 32,618 licenses. This is an increase over the third quarter of 2012 when county sheriffs issued 13,949 new licenses and 3,447 renewal licenses, or 17,396 total licenses.

In the first nine months of 2013, 82,186 new licenses were issued, more than in any single calendar year since concealed carry permits began being issued in 2004. In 2012, the year with the previous highest amount, a total of 64,650 new licenses were issued.

To learn more about Ohio's concealed carry laws or view concealed carry statistics, click HERE.

