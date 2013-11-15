Weekend WX, Turkey's Needed, Teens and E-Cigs, Win Cavs Tickets!

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High: 55

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mainly Clear. Low: 36

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny and Warm. Partly Sunny and Warm. High: 63

SATURDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low: 50

SUNDAY: Cloudy with rain showers and possible storms. High: 68





The St. Augustine Hunger Center in Cleveland's near south side Tremont neighborhood is continuing its tradition of feeding those in need on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28, 2013.

More than 18,000 persons will be served on the St. Augustine grounds, at four shelters downtown, on the East-side, and in Lorain County; while 2,500 will have the Thanksgiving dinner delivered to them because they are homebound.

Volunteers will pack, serve, and deliver the Thanksgiving meals, but donations of turkeys, or funds to purchase more turkeys, are being sought in hopes that enough can be raised to serve everyone in need on Thanksgiving and also to continue daily meals through the winter season.

The Hunger Center also is reaching out to those who need food and is asking them to contact St. Augustine so they can be served. They can call 216-781-5530.





The good news, fewer U.S. teens are smoking cigarettes. The bad news? They're finding their nicotine fix somewhere else.

In a report released Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says overall tobacco use among middle and high school students last year was about one percentage point lower than in 2011, mostly due to a decline in teens smoking cigarettes.

Last year, about 5.4 percent of high school students said they used hookahs at least once a month, up from 4.1 percent in 2011. In addition, 2.8 percent tried e-cigarettes, up from 1.5 percent.



