Disabled boy's stolen wheelchair returned, but damaged

The senseless crime happened over the weekend, when the suspects broke into the garage at the boy's house on MLK and cleaned it out. The suspects stole the wheelchair right out of the family's mini van.

A nine-year-old Cleveland boy could not go to school on Monday because thieves stole his wheelchair.

An outpouring of support for the Cleveland boy who had his wheelchair stolen from his family's mini van. According to Cleveland Metropolitan School District, Invacare of Elyria and Miller's of Cleveland are donating a wheelchair to Stephen! In the meantime, CMSD will provide the little boy with a wheelchair to get him to and from school.

Wonderful news for little boy who had his wheelchair stolen

A motorized wheelchair stolen on Saturday miraculously returned on Thursday. Barbara Gibson told 19 Action News that Fourth District officers called her and said that someone anonymously dropped off her son's wheelchair at the station.

A Cleveland boy's stolen wheelchair has rightfully been returned, but little Stephen Gibson isn't able to use it.

Stephen's mother says the wheelchair isn't safe because one of the wheels is bent and the brakes are smashed.

The wheelchair was brazenly stolen out of the family's garage last week along with hundred of dollars worth of food that was in a freezer there. On Thursday night, someone anonymously returned the wheelchair to the Fourth District Police Station.

"He even joked. He was talking to his chair this morning. I couldn't hardly get him dressed. He wanted to get down here, and he is patting on the chair as if, 'where you been? I'm glad you're back!" said Barbara Gibson, Stephen's mom.

Nine-year-old Stephen, who suffers from cerebral palsy, can walk short distances, but needs a wheelchair all day at school and to ride his special school bus.

Invacare of Elyria and Miller's of Cleveland have announced they will donate a wheelchair to Stephen. The school district is also providing him a wheelchair to use in the meantime, to get him to and from school.

Stephen's family does have insurance and Medicaid, so his now-damaged chair will be replaced free of charge.

Someone who heard the story also sent Barbara Gibson some Giant Eagle gift cards to help replace the food that was stolen.

"I know God is good, so I knew things would be taken care of, but it's just awesome the way people have responded."

