Disabled boy's stolen wheelchair returned, but damaged

A motorized wheelchair stolen on Saturday miraculously returned on Thursday.
Barbara Gibson told 19 Action News that Fourth District officers called her and said that someone anonymously dropped off her son's wheelchair at the station.
A nine-year-old Cleveland boy could not go to school on Monday because thieves stole his wheelchair.
The senseless crime happened over the weekend, when the suspects broke into the garage at the boy's house on MLK and cleaned it out. The suspects stole the wheelchair right out of the family's mini van.More >>
