Cleveland woman hospitalized after taking weight loss supplement - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland woman hospitalized after taking weight loss supplement

The Food and Drug Administration has recalled the dietary supplement OxyElite Pro, marketed as a weight loss aid. There have been multiple reports of liver damage, including a woman currently at University Hospitals Case Medical Center in Cleveland

Thirty-three-year old Phetsamone Senevoravong of Cleveland tried to lose weight and gain energy with the supplement, taking it once or twice a day for several months. She's currently hospitalized with liver problems. 

She underwent a biopsy Thursday to determine her future course of treatment.

Last week, FDA notified the company of a link between the supplements and cases of liver disease. 

As of Oct. 31, a total of 56 cases have been identified nationwide. Among these cases, 22 people have been hospitalized, two people have received liver transplants, and one person has died, according to the FDA. 

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly