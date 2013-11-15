Cleveland woman hospitalized after taking weight loss supplement

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Loosing weight can be as easy as picking up your phone

Genetics! They make you tall, your eyes brown or blue and can even affect your weight. But what if there was a way to manipulate your DNA in order to stay thin?

Good news for people in the battle against the bulge. For the first time in more than a dozen years, the FDA has approved new drugs for weight loss.

Good news for people in the battle against the bulge. For the first time in more than a dozen years, the FDA has approved new drugs for weight loss. For many, battling excess weight has been a life-long

The Food and Drug Administration has recalled the dietary supplement OxyElite Pro, marketed as a weight loss aid. There have been multiple reports of liver damage, including a woman currently at University Hospitals Case Medical Center in Cleveland.

Thirty-three-year old Phetsamone Senevoravong of Cleveland tried to lose weight and gain energy with the supplement, taking it once or twice a day for several months. She's currently hospitalized with liver problems.

She underwent a biopsy Thursday to determine her future course of treatment.

Last week, FDA notified the company of a link between the supplements and cases of liver disease.

As of Oct. 31, a total of 56 cases have been identified nationwide. Among these cases, 22 people have been hospitalized, two people have received liver transplants, and one person has died, according to the FDA.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.