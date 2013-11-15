Cleveland FBI seek serial bank robber

Cleveland FBI are looking for a man that robbed the Chase Bank located at 6610 Detroit Avenue in Cleveland on Friday, November 15, 2013.

The suspect used a note to inform the teller of the robbery. The suspect did not use a weapon and there were no reported injuries.

FBI believe that this individual is may be responsible for committing two other robberies this week. He is suspected of robbing the US Bank on Harvard on Wednesday and the US Bank robbery on West 25th Street on Thursday.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Cleveland FBI at 216-522-1400 or the Cleveland Police Department. Tips can remain anonymous. Reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of this individual(s).

