Brunswick Police say son stabbed mom at hospital

BRUNSWICK, OH (WOIO) -

Brunswick Police have a 56-year-old man in custody, for allegedly stabbing his mom.

The attack happened just before Midnight on November 15 at Southwest Hospital, Brunswick Campus.

The victim, Katherine Placek, 77, was stabbed in the arm.

Her son was arrested a short time later and Brunswick Police Officers say he will be charged with felonious assault.

No motive was released.

