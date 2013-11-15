Armed suspect robs fast food restaurant at the drive-thru

Cleveland Police Officers say a robber held up a fast food restaurant by sticking a gun thru the drive thru window.

The suspect then actually reached inside the Rally's window and took the cash drawer!

This happened at the Rally's at 2585 E. 55th on Oct. 28.

If you can help police identify this person, call Crime Stoppers - at 216-252-7463, that's 216-252 - crime.

There's a cash reward for you if your tip leads to an arrest.

