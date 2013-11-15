Browns HOF Mike McCormack dies at 83

Hall of Fame tackle and former Cleveland Brown MikeMcCormack died Friday at the age of 83.

During his 12-year NFL career, the offensive tackle attendedsix Pro Bowls and was referred to by Paul Brown as "The finest offensive lineman I haveever coached." McCormack also won championships alongside OttoGraham in 1954 and 1955. Along with a stellar career on the field, McCormackplayed an integral role in bringing the Carolina Panthers to Charlotte as an NFLfranchise.

In 1989, McCormack became chief adviser to current Panthersowner Jerry RIchardson. In 1993, the team began their run in Charlotte and theHall of Famer served as team president from 1995 to 1996.

"It is safe to say that we would probably not have ateam in the Carolinas if it were not for Mike McCormack," Richardson saidin a statement. "He had the contacts in the National Football League andwas universally respected by everyone associated with professionalfootball."

"He was a wonderful man, and our thoughts and prayersare with his wife, Ann, and the entire McCormack family."

McCormack's off-field career also took him to Philadelphia,Baltimore and Seattle where he served as head coach for each team beforehelping establish the Panthers as an NFL franchise.

