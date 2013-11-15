Police say woman's body found in burning home had blunt force trauma

Get emails and text alerts for breaking news, severe weather and more.

Get emails and text alerts for breaking news, severe weather and more.

Cleveland firefighters discovered a woman's body inside a burning house on the city's east side Friday night.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at 3970 East 121 Street at 5:15 p.m.

While extinguishing the fire, crews found a woman's body in the basement of the house. She had trauma to her head and was pronounced dead on the scene.

"The fire was confined to one room on the second floor. Once the fire was put out, we do an inspection throughout the whole facility to make sure that there's no other fire present and we did locate a body," said Larry Gray, Cleveland Fire Department.

The victim's name and identity is not known at this time.

The Homicide Unit and Cleveland Division Fire Arson Unit have been notified and are investigating.

Police are asking that anyone with information in c/w this incident to contact the Homicide Unit at 216.623.5464. Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers by calling 216.252.7463 or Text messaging to Text TIP657 plus your message to Crimes (274637).

Like 19 Action News on Facebook for the latest news, weather, sports and giveaways.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.