Still no ID on body found floating in Cuyahoga Falls river

A body has been found floating in a river in High Bridge Glens Park in Cuyahoga Falls Friday.

The body was discovered around 5 p.m.

Police tell us the victim is a 51-year old man. His identification is not being released until family members are notified.

A cause of death is not known at this time, but foul play is not suspected.

The Summit County Medical Examiner and police are investigating.

