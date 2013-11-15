Browns mourn passing of Mike McCormack

Mike McCormack, who played for the Browns from 1954-62 and was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1984, passed away Friday morning at the age of 83.

McCormack helped the Browns to three NFL championship games, including capturing the title in 1954 and 1955. As an offensive tackle, he helped pave the way for the Browns to lead the league in rushing yards in 1958 and 1959.

As a rookie, he played for the New York Yanks in 1951 and was traded to the Browns while serving a two-year stint (1952-1953) in the U.S. Army. During his time with the Browns, McCormack blocked for Pro Football Hall of Famers Otto Graham, Jim Brown and Bobby Mitchell.

McCormack was selected to six Pro Bowls (one with the Yanks and five with the Browns) and was an inaugural member of the Cleveland Browns Ring of Honor.

Following his playing career, he served as a coach and executive in the NFL. He was the head coach for the Philadelphia Eagles (1973-75), Baltimore Colts (1980-81) and Seattle Seahawks (1982) before serving as Seahawks president and general manager until 1988. McCormack also served as the Carolina Panthers' first president and was the first inductee into the Panthers Hall of Honor.

Earlier today, the club released the following statement: "The Cleveland Browns were saddened to learn of the passing of Mike McCormack. His contributions to our history are profound, not only on an individual level, but also with regard to the tremendous success we enjoyed as a team during his career. Both the Browns and the NFL are most fortunate to have shared part of his amazing life. Our deepest condolences go out to his wife, Ann, and his family."

