Former manager at popular chain store speaks out about need for more security

A hostage and gunman are dead following a standoff at a Willard Family Dollar store on Wednesday night. According to the police chief, Shawn Schuett, 19, barricaded himself inside with two employees.

A 22-year-old man was shot during an armed robbery at the Family Dollar in Cleveland. It happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday at the store on Ridge Road.

The 22-year-old man who was shot while working at the Family Dollar store on Ridge Road in Cleveland on Sunday evening is in critical, but stable condition at Metro. According to his father, he is going

Still no arrests in Family Dollar shooting despite hefty reward

We're hearing a call for more security at a chain of stores where many of you shop, and it's a call from a man who has seen the danger there -- first-hand.

Marques Young used to manage Family Dollar stores. He says he sounded the alarm about the need for more protection for workers and customers long before recent violence at the stores.

Last month, a gunman killed an assistant manager and himself at a Family Dollar store in Willard. Then just days ago, a gunman shot a clerk at a Family Dollar store on Ridge Road.

Young used to manage the store at East 116 and Kinsman, and that was held-up twice in days.

Young showed us emails with headquarters. He wrote about employees being fearful of customers.

He says headquarters was more concerned about having a greeter to meet customers than having armed security or off-duty police officers. He says he had one of them in his store just once and for one day.

"It's a must. You have to protect your people," said Young.

We placed three calls to two people at the corporate office. Our calls were not returned.

