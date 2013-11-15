Cavs fall at home for first time

Cleveland (WOIO) - The offensive struggles continue for the Cavaliers, and this time they cost 'em at home, as the Cavs lost for the first time at the "Q" this season, 86-80 to the Charlotte Bobcats on Friday night.





The Bobcats had five players in double-figures, led by Michael Kidd-Gilchrist with 16 points.





Kyrie Irving, playing with a protective mask again after suffering a broken nose in Minnesota on Wednesday, led the Cavaliers with 18 points and 10 assists, while Tristan Thompson went for 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Earl Clark also threw down 15 points.





The Cavs (3-7) get right back to work in Washington on Saturday night.





