Christina Adkins laid to rest, Two men ram truck into Stark county office building, Severe weekend weather

Good Saturday morning Northeast Ohio!

Christina Adkins, the missing Cleveland woman whose remains were discovered in October, will be laid to rest today. A funeral service will be held for Christina at Craciun and Berry Funeral Home at 7200 Detroit Avenue. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, FBI and Cleveland Police discovered Adkins' remains near 90 East and 1-76 South on October 10, 2013. Adkins went missing in January of 1995. She was 18-years-old and five months pregnant.

Two men used a garbage truck to ram through the wall of the Stark County Dog Warden's office on Thursday night, according to a Canton police report. Police were dispatched to the Warden's office located on 1801 Mahoning Road NE on Thursday, November 14. According to the report, the men stole a garbage truck parked near the office and rammed it into the exterior wall. This caused extensive damage to the building, as well as three other vehicles. Once inside the building, the men tampered with items inside of the office. The warden has not taken an inventory to see if any items were stolen. According to police, the suspects attempted to use the garbage truck as a getaway car, but a fence hindered them from escaping. The suspects abandoned the truck, and fled the scene on foot.

TODAY: Cloudy, with a high of 58 degrees.

TONIGHT: Expect windy rain storms.

TOMORROW: Severe threat for storms and strong wind. Temps will be in the high 60s.

