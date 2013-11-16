Two men steal garbage truck, ram it into Stark County building

Two men used a garbage truck to ram through the wall of the Stark County Dog Warden's office on Thursday morning, according to a Canton police report.

Police were dispatched to the Warden's office located on 1801 Mahoning Road NE at 6:41 a.m. on Thursday, November 14.

Police have released photos of surveillance video which shows the men inside the office just after midnight.



According to the report, the men stole a garbage truck parked near the office and rammed it into the exterior wall. This caused extensive damage to the building, as well as three other vehicles.

Once inside the building, the men tampered with items inside of the office.

The warden has not taken an inventory to see if any items were stolen.

According to police, the suspects attempted to use the garbage truck as a getaway car, but a fence hindered them from escaping.

The suspects abandoned the car, and fled the scene on foot.

