Hard Rock Rocksino looking to hire 325 employees at "Open Mic Audition"

The Hard Rock Rocksino is looking to hire 325 employees with experience in the food and beverage industry.

A hiring event will be held on Saturday, November 16 at the Hard Rock Rocksino located on 10705 Northfield Road. The event starts at 10 a.m. will continue until all jobs are filled, according to a release.

Positions being hired include bartenders, servers, cooks, prep cooks, hosts/hostess, cashiers, dishwashers, stewards, bussers and bar backs.

New hires will work at one of four dining locations at the Rocksino including: Kosar's Wood Fire Grill, Hard Rock Cafe, Fresh Harvest, or Constant Grind.

Individuals must first apply online at Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park careers. After online applications are reviewed, eligible candidates are invited to participate in an "Open Mic Audition," a group interview to answer a few questions.

After a short deliberation, Rocksino employees will invite some candidates to move on to the next step in the interview process which is an interview with the hiring manager to assess their skill level.

For more information visit The Hard Rock Rocksino website at www.hrrocksinonorthfieldpark.com.

