Police arrest Family Dollar robbery suspect

Police have arrested the suspect in a Family Dollar robbery.



Investigators have identified 22-year-old Ryan Dorty as the suspect in the Family Dollar Store robbery that occurred on November 12, 2013, on 3545 Ridge Road.



During the robbery a store clerk was shot in the abdomen.



Cleveland police issued a warrant for Dorty's arrest on Sunday, November 10 after his involvement in the aggravated robbery of a Subway restaurant located on 3494 W. 25th Street.

Authorities arrested Dorty without incident on Thursday, November 14, 2013, in the 8300 block of Denison Avenue.

Dorty has been charged with Aggravated Robbery and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, November 18, 2013.

Police say Dorty may be a suspect in other robberies on Cleveland's west-side and the Cleveland Division of Police is asking that anyone with information on Dorty's involvement in other crimes to contact the Second District Detective Bureau at 216.623.5218.

