The East Cleveland Public Library dedicates teen room to Shirellda Terry

EAST CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The East Cleveland Public Library renamed their teen department in honor of Shirellda Helen Terry.

Shirellda Terry was a local teen found murdered this year in the East Cleveland area.

The dedication ceremony for the newly renamed Teen Room to the Shirellda Helen Terry Teen Room took place on Saturday, November 16 at 2:30 p.m.

Guest speakers Carol Rivchun, the president of Youth Opportunities Unlimited and Karen McHenry, the program manager for Homeless Youth Programs Bellefaire JCB, discussed the topic of human trafficking and other pertinent issues that plaque today's youth.

Staff of the library say that Shirellda was a frequent patron, an avid reader and a tutor for young students.

