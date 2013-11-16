The East Cleveland Public Library dedicates teen room to Shirellda Terry

The family of a missing East Cleveland teen is asking for the publics help in locating her.

Family asking for public's help in locating missing teen from East Cleveland

The alleged East Cleveland serial killer waived his right to a speedy trial during a court appearance on Tuesday morning. Michael Madison, 35, is accused of killing Shetisha Sheeley, Angela H. Deskins and Shirellda Terry.

The alleged East Cleveland serial killer is due in court on for a pretrial hearing. Michael Madison, 35, is accused of killing Shetisha Sheeley, Angela H. Deskins and Shirellda Terry. Police found the

Accused East Cleveland serial killer waives right to speedy trial

Arraignment was held on Thursday morning for a suspected serial killer.

Arraignment this morning for suspected serial killer Michael Madison who was re-indicted this week for the murders of three women. Madison now faces the death penalty. Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights

Triple murder suspect arraigned on new charges, bond stays at $6M

The East Cleveland Public Library renamed their teen department in honor of Shirellda Helen Terry.

Shirellda Terry was a local teen found murdered this year in the East Cleveland area.

The dedication ceremony for the newly renamed Teen Room to the Shirellda Helen Terry Teen Room took place on Saturday, November 16 at 2:30 p.m.

Guest speakers Carol Rivchun, the president of Youth Opportunities Unlimited and Karen McHenry, the program manager for Homeless Youth Programs Bellefaire JCB, discussed the topic of human trafficking and other pertinent issues that plaque today's youth.

Staff of the library say that Shirellda was a frequent patron, an avid reader and a tutor for young students.

