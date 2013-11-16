Mister Hyde stomps through Illinois defense in OSU win

Carlos Hyde had a career day in Champaign, Illinois on Saturday. The Buckeye senior tailback carried the ball 24 times for 246 yards and four touchdowns, he also caught a touchdown pass from Braxton Miller.

Hyde was already having a big day when he removed all doubt from the contest. Illinois had cut the score to 47-35 in the fourth quarter when Hyde ripped off a 51 yard touchdown run up the middle, two minutes later he did it again. His 55 yard touchdown run put Ohio State up 60-35, which turned out to be the final score.

Braxton Miller passed for 150 yards and two touchdowns, he also ran for 184 yards and a score. He scampered for a 70 yard touchdown on the third play of the game.

Ohio State is now 10-0 on the year and have won 22 games in a row, a school record and the longest streak in the nation.