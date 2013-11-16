ESPN: Cavs locker room boiling over

ESPN reported on Saturday that the Cavaliers are dealing with some friction in the locker room between players. The network reports that a players-only meeting on Tuesday turned confrontational.

FSN Ohio basketball writer Sam Amico reports that Dion Waiters was involved in the incident. Waiters did not play in the team's Friday night game and did not travel with the team to Washington DC for Saturday's game. The team attributes that to an illness and not any disciplinary reasons.

Kyrie Irving and head coach Mike Brown were seen bickering on Monday on the bench during their loss to Chicago.