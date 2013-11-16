Basketball Buckeyes take down Marquette

Sam Thompson and Shannon Scott each scored a game-high 13 points to help lead #10 Ohio State past #17 Marquette. Aaron Craft put in 10 for the Buckeyes.

Marquette struggled all day from the field, converting only 10 of 53 shots (18.9%). They were 1-18 from three point territory.

OSU improved to 3-0 on the year with the win.